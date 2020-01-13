Global  

Smith wins Sony Open; Grace takes South African Open

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
HONOLULU (AP) — Cameron Smith of Australia won his first PGA Tour title on his own Sunday when he least expected it. Two shots behind with two holes to play, Smith made an 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole to force a playoff against a faltering Brendan Steele, and won the Sony Open with […]
