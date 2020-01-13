Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chiefs roar past Texans 51-31; Packers edge Seahawks 28-23

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC championship game. How they returned to the brink of their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years was unlike anything anybody could have imagined. After digging a 24-0 hole against Houston early in the second quarter Sunday, Mahomes […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CBS Local Sports Divisional Playoff Round NFL Picks [Video]CBS Local Sports Divisional Playoff Round NFL Picks

Katie Johnston talks with CBS Baltimore Sports Anchor Rick RItter to get his predictions on this week's NFL Playoff games. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 05:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chiefs roar past Texans 51-31; Packers edge Seahawks 28-23

Chiefs roar past Texans 51-31; Packers edge Seahawks 28-23NFL Playoff Capsules
FOX Sports

Mahomes passes Kansas City past Houston, Packers top Seahawks

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a record-tying four touchdowns in the second quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs roared back from a 24-0 deficit and defeated the...
Reuters


Tweets about this

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Chiefs roar past Texans 51-31; Packers edge Seahawks 28-23 https://t.co/HOQDKgl9kf #Sports 41 minutes ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Chiefs roar past Texans 51-31; Packers edge Seahawks 28-23 - National Football League News - https://t.co/xzKyFH6yTr https://t.co/C3sblJIcSz 1 hour ago

deesnotes

Dee Kemp RT @Big2News: The Texans will face the Chiefs next Sunday in the divisional round. https://t.co/mWHGOm3axQ 1 week ago

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID The Texans will face the Chiefs next Sunday in the divisional round. https://t.co/mWHGOm3axQ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.