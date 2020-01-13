Global  

‘Take care of y’all’s chicken’: Marshawn Lynch sends heartfelt message to Seahawks teammates after loss to Packers

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Marshawn Lynch, in his third game since coming out of retirement, scored two second-half TDs in the Seahawks’ playoff loss to the Packers, then dispensed some wisdom during a characteristically quirky 90-second postgame interview.
