‘Take care of y’all’s chicken’: Marshawn Lynch sends heartfelt message to Seahawks teammates after loss to Packers

Marshawn Lynch, in his third game since coming out of retirement, scored two second-half TDs in the Seahawks’ playoff loss to the Packers, then dispensed some wisdom during a characteristically quirky 90-second postgame interview.

