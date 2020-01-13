Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

CAA-NRC issue: BSP to stay away from meet convened by Congress

Hindu Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Mayawati accuses the Congress of “betrayal” and said the party had “poached” the BSP MLAs in Rajasthan on two occasions
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA [Video]Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA

BJP President Amit Shah addressed the workers' conference at Indira Gandhi Stadium to excite the activists .. During this time he lashed out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party. He also..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published

Congress counters BJP's statement on normalcy in J&K [Video]Congress counters BJP's statement on normalcy in J&K

Congress counters BJP's statement on the issue of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress leader Suresh Kodikunnil questioned the normalcy in Kashmir.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.