US to send home some Saudi military students after shooting

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is preparing to remove more than a dozen Saudi military students from a training program and return them to their home country after an investigation into a deadly shooting by a Saudi aviation student at a Florida navy base last month, a U.S. official told The Associated Press. The […]
