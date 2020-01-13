Global  

Brotherly love: Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin records first NFL sack — with help of his twin, Shaquill

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
What truly made Shaquem Griffin's first sack — and perhaps made his season — was picking it up with his twin brother, Shaquill. The brothers sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a crucial spot in Sunday's game.
