Brotherly love: Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin records first NFL sack — with help of his twin, Shaquill Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

What truly made Shaquem Griffin's first sack — and perhaps made his season — was picking it up with his twin brother, Shaquill. The brothers sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a crucial spot in Sunday's game. 👓 View full article

