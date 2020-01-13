Global  

'Highly tense': Australian warship sails for Middle East amid simmering tensions

SBS Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
An Australian warship is setting sail for the Strait of Hormuz with almost 200 sailors on board in the wake of a "highly tense" situation in the Middle East.
News video: Local Army Reserve soldiers prepare for Middle East deployment

Local Army Reserve soldiers prepare for Middle East deployment 01:45

 As tensions rise in the Middle East, around 100 Army Reserve soldiers from the Special Troops Battalion, 89th Sustainment Brigade, prepare to deploy.

Will Middle East Tensions Raise Gas Prices? [Video]Will Middle East Tensions Raise Gas Prices?

Will Middle East Tensions Raise Gas Prices?

Commercial Airlines Reroute Flights to Avoid Middle East Danger Zones [Video]Commercial Airlines Reroute Flights to Avoid Middle East Danger Zones

Amid tensions in the Middle East commercial airlines are rerouting their flights to avoid potential danger zones which could extend travel time up to 90 minutes.

‘The situation is highly tense': Australian warship sets sail for Middle East amid simmering tensions

An Australian warship is setting sail for the Strait of Hormuz with almost 200 sailors on board in the wake of a "highly tense" situation in the Middle East.
SBS

Australian warship departs for Middle East amid US-Iran tensions

The Toowoomba has been scheduled to go to the area since August last year, before the United States killed a top Iranian general.
The Age

