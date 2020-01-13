Global  

'Tanhaji' Box Office Report Day 3: Ajay Devgn, Kajol & Saif Ali Khan's film crosses Rs 60 crore on weekend

DNA Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has already crossed half the collections of its budget and is roaring at the Box Office
News video: Public Review| 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' | Ajay, Kajol starrer historical period drama

Public Review| 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' | Ajay, Kajol starrer historical period drama 02:44

 Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan starrer "Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior" finally hit the theaters today.

Recent related news from verified sources

Tanhaji: Ajay-Kajol host special screening

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is all set to release tomorrow and clash with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' at...
IndiaTimes

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection day 7 early estimates: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan's film enjoys a fantastic opening week

Since there is no big release today, which can give stiff competition to Tanhaji, the Ajay Devgn starrer will continue its dominance and is expected to cross the...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNAIndian Express

newsinformer4

news informer Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn movie collected More Then Salman Khan Dabangg 3 in Day 7 Breaks a R… https://t.co/Nl6hGf3GkZ 3 hours ago

RameshR17762536

Ramesh Royal RT @dna: .@ajaydevgn's '#Tanhaji' Week 1 Box Office proves it can compete with '#Baahubali2' in Mumbai, '#Chhapaak' disastrous https://t.co… 4 hours ago

ShivaaySarvjeet

Sarvjeet Shivaay RT @ITSJSS9834: .@ajaydevgn's '#Tanhaji' Week 1 Box Office proves it can compete with '#Baahubali2' in Mumbai, Tanhaji 🚩 🚩 🚩 '#Chhapaak' di… 5 hours ago

ITSJSS9834

SACHIN_TANHAJI_🚩🔥 .@ajaydevgn's '#Tanhaji' Week 1 Box Office proves it can compete with '#Baahubali2' in Mumbai, Tanhaji 🚩 🚩 🚩 '… https://t.co/w6Zrh4FUwI 5 hours ago

dhangarp11

Ajay Devgan fan club Nandurbar RT @dna: #Tanhaji #BoxOffice Report Day 6: #AjayDevgn, #Kajol & #SaifAliKhan's film dives into Rs 100 crore club #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior… 8 hours ago

