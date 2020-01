Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Siemens has decided to stand by a contract linked to a coal mine in Australia that climate activists had called for it to drop. The German industrial conglomerate’s CEO, Joe Kaeser, had promised to review Siemens’ involvement in the project in light of climate activists’ opposition. But in a statement late […] 👓 View full article