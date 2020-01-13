Global  

Badminton world No.1 Kento Momota injured in car crash in Malaysia, driver killed

Hindu Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The Japanese shuttler and three others were thought to have been en-route to Kuala Lumpur international airport when the hired van they were in rammed into the rear of a 30-tonne truck
Badminton World No.1 Kento Momota injured in car crash in Malaysia

The driver of the van was killed in the incident.
Zee News

Badminton world No.1 Momota injured in crash in Malaysia, driver killed

Badminton world number one Kento Momota was injured in a pre-dawn vehicle collision in Malaysia on Monday, just hours after he secured his first victory of the...
Reuters


aliscetarkemot

KEN RT @ainurohman: Dari The New Straits Times One person was killed, and four badminton players, including World Number 1 Japanese shuttler K… 26 seconds ago

AizatNaimi

Aizat Naimi RT @NewsBFM: Badminton World Number 1 Kento Momota has been hospitalized and is in stable condition, after being involved in an accident on… 2 minutes ago

AlyaDass

Alya Dass World number one badminton player Kento Momota suffered a broken neck in a road accident that also killed a van dri… https://t.co/9vXlAfK053 4 minutes ago

kerekxx

Thomas 🔰 RT @NewsBFM: Putrajaya says world number one badminton player Kento Momota and 3 others are expected to be discharged soon, after their van… 4 minutes ago

Sinqmom

Sinq♪酔いから醒めた♪ RT @STsportsdesk: #Badminton: World No. 1 #KentoMomota injured in Malaysian car crash, driver killed https://t.co/SjL5kSnon2 #MalaysiaMaste… 6 minutes ago

sam_sarwan

Sarwan RT @AMUDHA_INDIA: PLEASE PRAY FOR SPEEDY RECOVERY !!! WORLD NO.1 JAPAN BADMINTON PLAYER- KENTO MOMOTA INJURED !!! 😥😥😥😥 @IRFAN_PARACOACH… 11 minutes ago

LowElsielow

Elsie Low RT @tanjooilong: Badminton world No. 1 Kento Momota’s injuries not serious, says health minister #Malaysia @1EinXnitta @ahkmlog @billtay25… 14 minutes ago

dwas3gi

syahmistotle RT @BBCSport: Badminton's world number one Kento Momota has been injured in a fatal crash in Malaysia. Full story: https://t.co/tWwNhTsIfQ… 15 minutes ago

