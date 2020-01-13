Global  

Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar NH as heavy rains lash most parts of Jammu

Hindu Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Normal life was hit in Jammu due to incessant rains since Monday morning, marring the Lohri and Makar Sankranti celebrations
