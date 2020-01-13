Global  

Analysis: Expansion could help balance college football

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — College football has never had real parity. The playoff format was created to give more teams a chance to win the national title, but in reality it has highlighted how few programs can even dream of doing so. Playoff expansion is regularly brought up as a way to level the playing […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Live: Clemson and LSU face off in College Football Playoff championship game

It's an unbeaten matchup for college football's national championship. Clemson and LSU meet in New Orleans. Updates and analysis of all the action.
USATODAY.com

College Football Playoff business is booming at halfway point, but expansion looms

The College Football Playoff is six years into a 12-year deal that has been a financial smash hit. Expansion could mean even more growth.
USATODAY.com

