Iran denies shooting at protesters amid fury over downing of plane

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Iran's police said on Monday officers had not fired at protesters demonstrating over Tehran's admission that it shot down a passenger plane, as video on social media recorded gunshots and pools of blood.
