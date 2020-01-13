Iran dismisses Trump's tweeted support for Iranians: state media
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Iran's government spokesman dismissed on Monday tweets by U.S. President Donald Trump voicing support for Iranians, saying the Iranian people would remember he killed a top general and was the reason many were facing economic challenges, state media said.
War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives. On Jan. 9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump. . The vote was 224 to 194, with three Republicans dissenting from their party and voting in favor of the measure....
Tehran [Iran], Jan 7 (Sputnik/ANI): A stampede at the funeral for slain Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman in Iran has claimed... Sify Also reported by •New Zealand Herald