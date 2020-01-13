Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran dismisses Trump's tweeted support for Iranians: state media

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Iran's government spokesman dismissed on Monday tweets by U.S. President Donald Trump voicing support for Iranians, saying the Iranian people would remember he killed a top general and was the reason many were facing economic challenges, state media said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives 01:14

 War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives. On Jan. 9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump. . The vote was 224 to 194, with three Republicans dissenting from their party and voting in favor of the measure....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters [Video]Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters

Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:11Published

Trudeau says Iranian missile fire may have shot down Ukranian Boeing 737 [Video]Trudeau says Iranian missile fire may have shot down Ukranian Boeing 737

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in error.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Death toll from Kerman stampede rises to over 50 during Soleimani's mourning

Tehran [Iran], Jan 7 (Sputnik/ANI): A stampede at the funeral for slain Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman in Iran has claimed...
Sify Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Iran crisis: Trump's own defence secretary admits he 'didn't see' evidence of imminent attacks from Tehran

'What the president said was he believed that there probably and could have been attacks,' says Esper after Trump claimed Iranian general targeted four US...
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.