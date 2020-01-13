Global  

How Chief Justice John Roberts would preside over the politically charged Trump impeachment trial

euronews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
How Chief Justice John Roberts would preside over the politically charged Trump impeachment trial
News video: Pelosi Defends Delay In Impeachment Trial

Pelosi Defends Delay In Impeachment Trial 00:32

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to temporarily delay the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Pelosi defends her decision, saying they want the public to see the “need for witnesses.” She said: “Now the ball is in their court to either do that or pay the price.” Democrats are...

Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up' [Video]Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up'

U.S. Democratic Representative Adam Schiff on Sunday said that if the Republican leader in the Senate succeeded in holding an impeachment trial without witnesses, "that's not a fair trial. That's a..

Pelosi defends delay in impeachment trial [Video]Pelosi defends delay in impeachment trial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to temporarily delay the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Pelosi defends her decision, saying they want the public to see the “need for..

Bolton says willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday that he is willing to testify in the expected Senate impeachment...
Reuters

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday he is willing to testify in the expected Senate impeachment trial of...
Reuters India


janiek13

Deplorable me! Janie Trump2020 Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @watspn1013: Is it time to SHUT DOWN FISA Court? Is SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts compromised? Man appointed by Roberts to clean u… 5 seconds ago

MelissaHBuckner

Melissa Buckner RT @AnaCabrera: Q. Can Chief Justice John Roberts order witnesses to testify even if Senator McConnell disagrees? A: Yes, Chief Justice Ro… 17 seconds ago

JLove2233

J. Love The Chief Justice , John Roberts can NOT be trusted ! He was one of the people OBAMA spied on , remember he spied o… https://t.co/L8MEG69OgO 20 seconds ago

GeoffRBennett

Geoff Bennett How Chief Justice John Roberts would preside over the Trump impeachment trial - by NBC’s Pete Williams https://t.co/cGplv4Y3It 3 minutes ago

americaisfree4

letfreedomring RT @Jane86448204: Rudy Giuliani says Chief Justice should DISMISS Trump impeachment case https://t.co/blMtRzkS8E via @MailOnline 5 minutes ago

