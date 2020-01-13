Global  

Australian support for Prime Minister Scott Morrison up in smoke

Monday, 13 January 2020
Australian support for Prime Minister Scott Morrison up in smokeMelbourne — Public support for Prime Minister Scott Morrison has slumped to its lowest levels since August 2018 amid widespread anger over his government's handling of Australia's bushfire crisis, according to a survey released by Newspoll on Monday. At least 28 people have been killed in the fires that have destroyed 2,000 homes, and razed 11.2-million hectares, nearly half...
News video: Thousands of Australians protest over climate change policy as bushfires rage

Thousands of Australians protest over climate change policy as bushfires rage 01:13

 The bushfire crisis has piled pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government to do more to combat climate change after Australia weakened its commitment to the U.N. Paris climate accord last year.

Bushfire recovery fund to get $2 billion over two years

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a $2 billion National Bushfire Recovery Fund to support the rebuilding of Australia after a horror fire season.
'Fake number': Labor says Morrison is fudging emissions figures

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says greenhouse gas emissions are lower on average under the Coalition, but Labor says it's a "fake number".
