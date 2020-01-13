Global  

Could Democrats be better off without impeachment witnesses?

Monday, 13 January 2020
Could Democrats be better off without impeachment witnesses?
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial

Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial 00:32

 U.S. Democrats vowed to fight to hear witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants Republicans to accept four witnesses John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser was among the four they want to hear from....

McConnell proposes rules for Trump trial [Video]McConnell proposes rules for Trump trial

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell put forward rules that could lead to a quick impeachment trial for President Donald Trump, with no guarantee that witnesses or new evidence would be..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:35Published

Has Trump's Base Begun To Crumble? [Video]Has Trump's Base Begun To Crumble?

Ever since the House began rumbling about impeachment, President Donald Trump has loudly insisted it's a 'hoax.' But according to Business Insider, that argument is wearing thin even among his own..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


White House Reportedly Expects ‘At Least Four Republicans’ in Senate to Join Democrats’ Call for Impeachment Witnesses

The White House reportedly expects “at least four Republicans,” and “likely more,” to join Democrat calls for  witnesses in the Senate impeachment of...
Mediaite

Opinion | How Democrats Are Botching the Fight Over Impeachment Witnesses—and Republicans, Too

The House has been in an awkward situation ever since the pace of its investigation diverged from the pace of its impeachment.
Politico


OutIn2020

❌🚂VoteThemOut2020🚂❌ RT @JoinRocky: While the #Democrats go head-to-head, Team Trump does tries to hide its "asset" from any primary competition. They'd rather… 11 hours ago

JoinRocky

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente While the #Democrats go head-to-head, Team Trump does tries to hide its "asset" from any primary competition. They'… https://t.co/1H8vsWErzt 12 hours ago

JohnBre23626786

John Brewer @SenSchumer Democrats should have done a better job in their investigation in the House instead of rushing it to th… https://t.co/9avRyHGb2u 21 hours ago

UsaAficionado

Elections101 @NilesGApol Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg better not sulk when this primary is over. They should just focus on the… https://t.co/k9mexEGMMl 2 days ago

TeresaW25562706

Teresa Whitaker No impeachment witnesses against Trump? Some argue Democrats might be better off. https://t.co/12OaU9uSlc 2 days ago

awsrocketwings4

Alan Wayne Sexton RT @arnoldpeterso13: @bobzulka He "could" but he won't. As I mentioned - I was just "musing." Trump will not be removed form office. There… 4 days ago

arnoldpeterso13

Jack Peterson (K) @bobzulka He "could" but he won't. As I mentioned - I was just "musing." Trump will not be removed form office. Th… https://t.co/NQ3kPB4fJ7 4 days ago

DMAE2

dmlew RT @DMAE2: No impeachment witnesses against Trump? Some argue Democrats might be better off. https://t.co/Swf1swnRkc via @nbcnews WHY NO… 4 days ago

