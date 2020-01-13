Global  

Critics' Choice Awards 2020 full list out, 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' wins big

Monday, 13 January 2020
In comparison to 1917, Brad Pitt-Leonardo Di Caprio's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood won many awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2020
News video: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood wins Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards

 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was named Best Picture at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (01.12.20).

Critics' Choice Awards: Here's the full list of winners

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 13 (ANI): The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday (local time). The nominations were...
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Wins Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

The movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the big winner of the night at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards! The film won Best Picture at the awards show on...
