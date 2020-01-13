Global  

Conservative philosopher Roger Scruton dies at 75

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Philosopher Roger Scruton, one of Britain’s most prominent conservative thinkers, has died aged 75. Scruton’s family said in a statement that he died Sunday after a six-month battle with cancer. A graduate of Cambridge University and long-time lecturer at the University of London’s Birkbeck College, Scruton carved out a role as a […]
