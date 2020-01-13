In an interview with the editorial board of The New York Times, the senator touched on a broad range of subjects, including China, gun control and wishing people happy birthday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Eliza Collins RT @maggieNYT: Sanders says he would consider releasing names of SCOTUS picks. Such a move bolstered Trump as a nominee in 2016. https://t… 33 seconds ago samy45 RT @KimberlyEAtkins: Sanders says he’d consider releasing list of potential #SCOTUS picks if he wins the Dem nomination, an idea his wife l… 2 minutes ago samy45 RT @cdkang76: .⁦@BernieSanders⁩ Says He’d Consider Releasing List of Supreme Court Picks https://t.co/sxFoXGU6Ga 2 minutes ago Kimberly Atkins Sanders says he’d consider releasing list of potential #SCOTUS picks if he wins the Dem nomination, an idea his wif… https://t.co/8J13cG2Fdk 3 minutes ago Sanders Socialismbot 1000 RT @DBTINC1: Too bad. Che and Fidel are dead. Maduro's tied up. They won't be on the "list" of socialist deep thinkers. https://t.co/fQMKGO… 4 minutes ago Catherine Lucey Bernie Sanders Says He’d Consider Releasing List of Supreme Court Picks - The New York Times https://t.co/x6OTm9hikd 8 minutes ago Christopher Kang .⁦@BernieSanders⁩ Says He’d Consider Releasing List of Supreme Court Picks https://t.co/sxFoXGU6Ga 11 minutes ago The Troll Trump didn't release a list he was given one and followed it https://t.co/zvg2S0AO5K 15 minutes ago