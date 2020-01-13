Global  

Bernie Sanders Says He’d Consider Releasing List of Supreme Court Picks

NYTimes.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
In an interview with the editorial board of The New York Times, the senator touched on a broad range of subjects, including China, gun control and wishing people happy birthday.
Tweets about this

elizacollins1

Eliza Collins RT @maggieNYT: Sanders says he would consider releasing names of SCOTUS picks. Such a move bolstered Trump as a nominee in 2016. https://t… 33 seconds ago

samy45

samy45 RT @KimberlyEAtkins: Sanders says he’d consider releasing list of potential #SCOTUS picks if he wins the Dem nomination, an idea his wife l… 2 minutes ago

samy45

samy45 RT @cdkang76: .⁦@BernieSanders⁩ Says He’d Consider Releasing List of Supreme Court Picks https://t.co/sxFoXGU6Ga 2 minutes ago

KimberlyEAtkins

Kimberly Atkins Sanders says he’d consider releasing list of potential #SCOTUS picks if he wins the Dem nomination, an idea his wif… https://t.co/8J13cG2Fdk 3 minutes ago

Sandersbot1000

Sanders Socialismbot 1000 RT @DBTINC1: Too bad. Che and Fidel are dead. Maduro's tied up. They won't be on the "list" of socialist deep thinkers. https://t.co/fQMKGO… 4 minutes ago

catherine_lucey

Catherine Lucey Bernie Sanders Says He’d Consider Releasing List of Supreme Court Picks - The New York Times https://t.co/x6OTm9hikd 8 minutes ago

cdkang76

Christopher Kang .⁦@BernieSanders⁩ Says He’d Consider Releasing List of Supreme Court Picks https://t.co/sxFoXGU6Ga 11 minutes ago

TheCityTroll

The Troll Trump didn't release a list he was given one and followed it https://t.co/zvg2S0AO5K 15 minutes ago

