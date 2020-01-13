Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

UK summons Iranian ambassador over envoy's arrest

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Britain has summoned the Iranian ambassador to the country to convey its strong objections to the brief arrest of London's envoy to Tehran on Saturday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq summons Iranian ambassador, refuses striking military bases on Iraqi lands: state tv

Iraq's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Thursday that it has summoned the Iranian ambassador to inform him of Iraq's refusal to strike military...
Reuters

Iraq summons Iranian ambassador over missile attack on Iraqi lands - state TV

Iraq's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Thursday that it has summoned the Iranian ambassador to inform him of Iraq's objection to attacks on...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.