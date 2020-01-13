Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran Denies Shooting at Protesters Amid Fury Over Downing of Plane

WorldNews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Iran Denies Shooting at Protesters Amid Fury Over Downing of PlaneIran‘s police said on Monday officers had not fired at protesters demonstrating over Tehran’s admission that it shot down a passenger plane, as video on social media recorded gunshots and pools of blood. President Donald Trump, tweeting on Sunday during a second day of Iranian demonstrations, told the authorities “don’t kill your protesters.” The demonstrations at home are the latest development in one of the most destabilizing escalations between the United States and Iran since the Iranian revolution of 1979. Tehran has acknowledged shooting down the Ukrainian jetliner in error, killing 176 people, hours after it had fired at U.S. bases to retaliate for the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error

Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error 01:07

 Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought down the plane in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters demand Iran's leaders quit [Video]Protesters demand Iran's leaders quit

Protests across Iran continued after the military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner. A group of protesters said: “They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Protesters Demand Iran's Leaders Quit [Video]Protesters Demand Iran's Leaders Quit

Protests across Iran continued after the military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner. A group of protesters said: “They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran denies shooting at protesters amid fury over downing of plane

Iran's police said on Monday officers had not fired at protesters demonstrating over Tehran's admission that it shot down a passenger plane, as video on social...
Reuters Also reported by •SifyNPRWorldNews

Donald Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters

Donald Trump warned Iran Sunday against killing protesters who have risen up over the regime's downing of a civilian airliner as his defense secretary left the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BigBertieT

Bertram RT @IranNW: Typical. #Iran’s police said on Monday officers had not fired at protesters demonstrating over Tehran’s admission that it shot… 5 minutes ago

SyriaTime

Time RT @THE_47th: Iran denied being involved in Syria at first. Iran denied being involved in Yemen at first. Iran denied shooting down the… 5 minutes ago

marielSiviglia

mariellasiviglia RT @HeshmatAlavi: "Iran denies shooting at protesters amid fury over downing of plane" https://t.co/kG5iaZC7XE Iranians are sharing this i… 5 minutes ago

FarnsGoodNews

Professor Farnsworth's Good News Bot Good news, everyone! Iran news: Iranian official denies reports demonstrators facing live ammunition fire today — l… https://t.co/VoMjNeBdIZ 7 minutes ago

JerryDiy99

Gerard Dresch RT @LStones07: Iran protesters take to the streets in third day of demos over plane https://t.co/ji6OqQAqoa 12 minutes ago

natnewswatch

National Newswatch Iran denies shots fired at protesters after Trump's warning https://t.co/7gqs1ndOsG via @CBSNews 13 minutes ago

dfutoryan

Dennis Futoryan Iran denied shooting at protesters. Thousands of people have voiced their anger after Iran eventually admitted to d… https://t.co/gDlHAclD2m 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.