Iran denies shooting at protesters amid fury over downing of plane

Iran's police said on Monday officers had not fired at protesters demonstrating over Iran's police said on Monday officers had not fired at protesters demonstrating over Tehran 's admission that it shot down a passenger plane , as video on social media recorded gunshots and pools of blood. President Donald Trump , tweeting on Sunday during a second day of Iranian demonstrations, told the authorities "don't kill your protesters." The demonstrations at home are the latest development in one of the most destabilizing escalations between the United States and Iran since the Iranian revolution of 1979. Tehran has acknowledged shooting down the Ukrainian jetliner in error, killing 176 people, hours after it had fired at U.S. bases to retaliate for the...


