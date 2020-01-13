Global  

'There is nothing to return to': 30,000 flee lava-gushing Taal volcano in Philippines

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Lava spewed from the Taal volcano in Philippines on Monday as thousands of nearby residents fled the region along roads choked by cars and ash.
News video: Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash

Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash 00:42

 The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky.

Lightning storm engulfed within Taal's volcanic clouds in the Philippines [Video]Lightning storm engulfed within Taal's volcanic clouds in the Philippines

Incredible timelapse footage shows the moment a lightning storm was engulfed in the volcanic clouds given off by the Taal volcano in the Philippines yesterday (January 12).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Thousands flee Taal volcano in Philippines as ash shuts Manila airport [Video]Thousands flee Taal volcano in Philippines as ash shuts Manila airport

Thousands flee Taal volcano in Philippines as ash shuts Manila airport

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:33Published


Lava gushes out of Taal Volcano in Philippines, 286 flights cancelled

Manila [Philippines], Jan 13 (ANI): A 'weak' lava fountain accompanied by thunder and flashes of lightning erupted from the active Taal Volcano here on Monday....
Sify

World View: Philippines volcano begins to spew lava and more

In World View, a volcano in the Philippines has begun to spew lava, Taiwan's leader wins a landslide re-election, and Pope Benedict has broken his silence on...
CBS News Also reported by •SifyFrance 24IndependentWorldNewsDeutsche WelleBBC NewsSBSThe AgeTelegraph.co.ukFT.com

