'There is nothing to return to': 30,000 flee lava-gushing Taal volcano in Philippines
Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Lava spewed from the Taal volcano in Philippines on Monday as thousands of nearby residents fled the region along roads choked by cars and ash.
The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky.
