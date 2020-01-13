Global  

French road strike drags despite government compromise

WorldNews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
French road strike drags despite government compromiseParis, France―A crippling French transport strike dragged into its 39th day on Sunday despite the government’s offer to withdraw the most contested measure of the pension reform plans that sparked the protest. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe looks on prior to delivering a speech on the government’s pensions overhaul, on the set of French TV channel France 2, in Paris on January 12, 2020. A crippling French transport strike dragged into its 39th day on January 12, 2020...
