IPL?2020:?Kolkata Knight Riders' 48-year-old buy Pravin Tambe 'ineligible' to compete in tournament

DNA Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Pravin Tambe - who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at the auctions last month - will not be participating in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), Cricbuzz reported.
'Pravin Tambe can't play in IPL as per BCCI protocol'

Veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe won't be able to participate in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to get underway on March 29. Speaking to...
Sify

