Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Missouri mother charged with killing her infant twins

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri mother who said her infant twins were stillborn has been charged with killing the children. Maya Caston, 25, of St. Louis, faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced Sunday. No information about the case was immediately […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTVI - Published < > Embed
News video: Missouri Mother Charged in Death of Twins

Missouri Mother Charged in Death of Twins 01:28

 A north St. Louis County woman has been charged the death of twins found in a home this past Wednesday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.