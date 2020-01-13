Global  

Austrian BASE jumper rescued from side of Thai cliff

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
BANGKOK (AP) — An Austrian BASE jumper was rescued in southern Thailand on Monday after being stuck for hours almost 200 meters (yards) above the ground when his parachute became snagged on the rocky side of a cliff. Nearby residents of Phattalung province spotted 28-year-old Johannes Grasser dangling by his parachute cords at about 8:30 […]
News video: Parachute accident leaves Austrian man dangling from 820ft high cliff in Thailand

Parachute accident leaves Austrian man dangling from 820ft high cliff in Thailand 05:35

 Rescue workers were in a race against time on Monday (Jan 13) to save an Austrian parachutist stuck on a cliff. Johannes Grasser, 28, leapt from from the peak of Khao Ok Thalu, a mountain in Phatthalung, southern Thailand, with his girlfriend this morning. But his parachute snagged on the sharp...

