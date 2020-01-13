Nissan pushes for split from Renault after Ghosn’s dramatic escape – media
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Former head of the Nissan-Renault alliance Carlos Ghosn’s daring escape from Japan could have put another nail in the coffin of the already troubled partnership, as Nissan is reportedly beefing up plans to quit. Top executives at the Japanese carmaker have accelerated secret contingency planning for a potential split, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter. The...
Carole Ghosn, the wife of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, told Reuters she now wishes she never had a highly-criticized birthday party at the palace in Versailles, France, and that she discovered 'strength' in dealing with her husband's arrest and dramatic escape from Japanese justice.
