Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Nissan pushes for split from Renault after Ghosn’s dramatic escape – media

WorldNews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Nissan pushes for split from Renault after Ghosn’s dramatic escape – mediaFormer head of the Nissan-Renault alliance Carlos Ghosn’s daring escape from Japan could have put another nail in the coffin of the already troubled partnership, as Nissan is reportedly beefing up plans to quit. Top executives at the Japanese carmaker have accelerated secret contingency planning for a potential split, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter. The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video:

"I realized I had strength I didn't know I had" -Carole Ghosn 01:19

 Carole Ghosn, the wife of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, told Reuters she now wishes she never had a highly-criticized birthday party at the palace in Versailles, France, and that she discovered 'strength' in dealing with her husband's arrest and dramatic escape from Japanese justice.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ghosn: 'Fast planning, fast acting' escape, but no details [Video]Ghosn: 'Fast planning, fast acting' escape, but no details

Nissan's former chairman and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn told Reuters interviewers on Tuesday that he found it "amazing" to read the theories over how he escaped house arrest in Japan. But..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published

Renault, Nissan say alliance not headed for break-up [Video]Renault, Nissan say alliance not headed for break-up

French carmaker Renault and Japanese partner Nissan Motor said their alliance was in no danger of being dissolved, denying a media report of a potential break-up that sent their shares skidding to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nissan bolsters taskforce to prepare for Ghosn broadsides: sources

Nissan Motor Co has strengthened a taskforce of senior officials ahead of an expected onslaught of criticism from former chairman Carlos Ghosn following his...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaAutocar

A video game parodying Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is apparently in the works

A video game parodying Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is apparently in the works· Carlos Ghosn's dramatic escape from Japan late last month is reportedly being parodied in an upcoming video game. · A page describing the game, called...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

twosheeep1

twosheeep Nissan pushes for split from Renault after Ghosn’s dramatic escape – media - RT - https://t.co/HhImJaLYmh 20 hours ago

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia Nissan pushes for split from Renault after Ghosn’s dramatic escape – media - RT has been published on Canada News M… https://t.co/1j0ZQLjRSl 20 hours ago

bursuk

Don Nissan pushes for split from Renault after Ghosn’s dramatic escape – media https://t.co/NJYijMll9i https://t.co/fiWtfmFxYC 21 hours ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis Nissan pushes for split from Renault after Ghosn’s dramatic escape – media https://t.co/f2NKDpf88U 21 hours ago

S_SLOrg_Co

⚓🌊SLORG☸ErSea☸BlueQuest🌊⚓ RT @worldnewsdotcom: #Nissan pushes for split from #Renault after #Ghosn’s dramatic escape – media https://t.co/wR0aX4oIZO https://t.co/pw… 23 hours ago

yialcy

Stalwart #CarlosGhosn #scandal: #Nissan pushes for split from #Renault after #Ghosn’s dramatic escape – #media https://t.co/ULfsovhfzM 23 hours ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network #Nissan pushes for split from #Renault after #Ghosn’s dramatic escape – media https://t.co/wR0aX4oIZO https://t.co/pw0LTyUqAo 23 hours ago

TheFoolOfLondon

LondonFool RT @ZNEWSNET: RUSSIA TODAY reported: Nissan pushes for split from Renault after Ghosn’s dramatic escape – media News https://t.co/BSz6IHvu… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.