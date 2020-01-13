Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Black smoke spews out of Philippines volcano as Manila airport closes

euronews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Black smoke spews out of Philippines volcano as Manila airport closes
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Black smoke spews out of Philippines volcano as Manila airport closes

Black smoke spews out of Philippines volcano as Manila airport closes 00:50

 Clouds of ash travelled 100 kilometres. View on euronews

Recent related videos from verified sources

Taal Volcano In Philippines Spews Ash in Sky Looking Like Clouds [Video]Taal Volcano In Philippines Spews Ash in Sky Looking Like Clouds

This person was trying to capture the clouds while flying out of Boracay in the Philippines. They ended up witnessing the Taal volcano near Manila spewing ash high in the sky, looking like thick..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:45Published

Ash cloud suspended in sky from Taal volcano [Video]Ash cloud suspended in sky from Taal volcano

Footage shows the effects of the Taal Volcano eruption near in the Philippines on January 12. The volcano spewed thick plumes of ash in the sky forcing more than 8,000 people to be evacuated...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Philippines suspends Manila airport flights as volcano spews ash

The Philippine airport authority on Sunday suspended flights at Manila's international airport after a volcano in nearby Batangas province spewed a giant plume...
Reuters

Philippine volcano erupts, sends ash to Manila

Black smoke was seen spewing from a Philippine volcano on Monday after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced villagers to flee and shut down Manila's...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.