Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Oscars 2020: How to watch the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards live

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Who will win? That's the big question going into the Academy Awards, but there's a bigger query ahead of the 2020 Oscars show: Who will be nominated?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: The biggest 2020 Oscar snubs to get mad about

The biggest 2020 Oscar snubs to get mad about 01:04

 This year’s Academy Award nominees include: men

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Most Unexpected Moments in Oscars History [Video]The Most Unexpected Moments in Oscars History

The Academy Awards are not always predictable. Year after year, the ceremony serves up huge surprises. Here are the biggest bombshells in Oscars history.

Credit: Esquire     Duration: 03:06Published

The Academy Gets the Joke: ‘Joker’ Leads Oscars Field with 11 Nods” [Video]The Academy Gets the Joke: ‘Joker’ Leads Oscars Field with 11 Nods”

‘Joker’ walked away with eleven nominations Monday when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its slate of contenders for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oscars 2020 Nominations: Full list of nominees

The nominations for the much-awaited award function of the year is here! It's time to see the list of films, actors, actresses and more who are chosen for the...
IndiaTimes

Factbox: Key nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards

Nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were announced on Monday. The awards will be handed out on Feb. 9 at a...
Reuters Also reported by •Mid-DaySFGate

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fueledbyandrea

andrea samantha RT @electrolemon: complaining about the oscar nominations is a grand tradition as old and fun as watching the oscars themselves! i love it.… 13 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.