Oscars 2020: Joker leads nominations

BBC News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The comic book origin story is up for best film, best director and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix.
News video: Oscars Discussion: ‘Joker’ Leads Nominations With 11

Oscars Discussion: ‘Joker’ Leads Nominations With 11 03:19

 The Oscar nominations have been announced, and everybody’s talking about it. (3:20) WCCO Mid-Morning – Jan. 13, 2020

'Joker' Is Taking Over The Oscars [Video]'Joker' Is Taking Over The Oscars

This was the movie that defined 2019.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 00:56Published

The Big Nominations Of The 2020 Oscars [Video]The Big Nominations Of The 2020 Oscars

The biggest movies and stars will be in attendance.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 03:10Published


8 comic-book movies that have broken through at the Oscars, including 'Joker' and 'Black Panther'

8 comic-book movies that have broken through at the Oscars, including 'Joker' and 'Black Panther'· "Joker" landed the most Oscar nominations of any movie on Monday with 11, including best picture. · It comes a year after "Black Panther" became the first...
Business Insider

'Joker' leads Oscar nominations with 11

Dark comic book story "Joker" led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture.
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comBBC NewsSifyIndiaTimesDaily CallerAceShowbizNYTimes.com

sonyablaze_

kirby 🦋 RT @CultureCrave: ‘Joker’ leads all films with 11 nominations at the #Oscars 🃏 • Best Picture • Best Director • Best Actor • Best Screenp… 5 seconds ago

juwonkarim

JUWONDAGRAPHER RT @Reuters: 'Joker' leads Oscar nominations with 11 https://t.co/pZxkxCJZIY https://t.co/yH42IS4JF0 8 seconds ago

charansiddarth7

Charan Siddarth Warner RT @MCU_Direct: Congratulations to #AvengersEndgame on receiving a nomination for this year's Oscar for Best Visual Effects! https://t.co/v… 9 seconds ago

RufusHewitt99

Rufus ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS!! RT @LightsCameraPod: 'JOKER' leads all movies with 11 nominations at the #Oscars: Best Picture Best Director Best Actor Best Screenplay - A… 33 seconds ago

FarahAlsadi

Farah Alsa'di Oscars 2020: #Joker leads pack with 11 nominations https://t.co/1xx0hQRhZd 38 seconds ago

