'Joker' leads Oscar nominations with 11

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Dark comic book story "Joker" led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture.
"Joker" leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

Dark drama "Joker" led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday, earning 11 nods at the United Kingdom's top...
