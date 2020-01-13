Biswajit Pattnaik RT @moneycontrolcom: Retail #inflation jumps to 7.35% in December, as food prices soar. Did you know this is the highest figure since July… 2 minutes ago chowkidar Niiiraaav maaalllyaaa mod RT @the_hindu: As per the government data, food #inflation rose to 14.12% in December as against (-) 2.65% in the same month of 2018. It wa… 3 minutes ago The Big Mirror Retail inflation jumps to 7.35% in December as opposed to 5.54% in November https://t.co/Gub0RXsytC https://t.co/pZ7iCkTOQl 4 minutes ago moneycontrol Retail #inflation jumps to 7.35% in December, as food prices soar. Did you know this is the highest figure since Ju… https://t.co/xI8BsJf6QJ 4 minutes ago Zulfikar The inflation rate has crossed RBI comfort level. Under modi govt pressure RBI was forced to reduce repo rate for… https://t.co/QtSJg1rxs6 12 minutes ago Ananda Gundurao Retail inflation at 7%+. The last fig-leaga on the economic management seems to be falling off in this winter of di… https://t.co/PJzX3XgwUk 13 minutes ago Shubham Bohra Vegetables inflation for December stood at 60.5 percent against 36 percent in November. https://t.co/1Sids2ktSo 16 minutes ago Joseph Thomas RT @CNNnews18: Retail inflation rose to about five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the RBI's comfort level… 23 minutes ago