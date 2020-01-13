Global  

Supreme Court will not consider Michelle Carter appeal for urging boyfriend to kill himself

euronews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
News video: U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Appeal Of Michelle Carter Texting Suicide Case

U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Appeal Of Michelle Carter Texting Suicide Case 00:26

 The United States Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of Michelle Carter, a Plainville woman who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last year.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects woman's appeal in teen texting suicide case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place the manslaughter conviction of a Massachusetts woman for goading her boyfriend into committing suicide in 2014...
Reuters

Supreme Court rejects appeal in high-profile texting suicide case

Michelle Carter is serving a 15-month sentence after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III.
CBS News

