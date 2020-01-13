Randy Sanderz RT @RandySanderz: Jennifer Lopez and 'Frozen 2' are among the biggest snubs and surprises https://t.co/BbWxNJP0Lz 2 minutes ago Randy Sanderz Jennifer Lopez and 'Frozen 2' are among the biggest snubs and surprises https://t.co/BbWxNJP0Lz 2 minutes ago GoErie Biggest Oscar snubs: Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro shut out of nominations https://t.co/bKPxViEiqJ https://t.co/J0t4SBLxQU 2 minutes ago Joseph Barracato Biggest Oscar snubs: Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro shut out of nominations https://t.co/jVN7OUDrgX via @YahooEnt 7 minutes ago Alex Castillo RT @latimesent: Jennifer Lopez and more of the biggest snubs and suprises of the 2020 #Oscars nominations https://t.co/fDo0ZjqhKo 24 minutes ago Passion For Shoes Jennifer Lopez and more of the biggest snubs and suprises of the 2020 Oscar nominations https://t.co/NoZRr4e9qs 27 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Jennifer Lopez Fails to Land 2020 Oscar Nomination for Hustlers and More Shockers #OscarNoms https://t.co/uUX82Q5AAy 28 minutes ago @ShirleySharona 🆘🌊🌊🌊♥🌎 RT @latimes: Jennifer Lopez and more of the biggest snubs and suprises of the 2020 Oscar nominations https://t.co/KU0kOI0Id8 30 minutes ago