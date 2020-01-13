Global  

Déja vu: 2020 Oscar nominations ignore female directors once again

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Only five women in history have been nominated for the director Oscar. Greta Gerwig was the most recent with "Lady Bird" in 2017, and she was seen as the most likely female director to land a nomination this year, for "Little Women."
Oscars 2020: Reliance-backed '1917' gets 10 Oscar nominations

Director Sam Mendes' war drama "1917", which has Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Partners among the banners associated with the...
'Congratulations to Those Men': All-Male Best Director Category Draws Serious Shade From Oscar Noms Host Issa Rae

The announcement of five men and zero women in the Best Director category during the 2020 Oscar nominations drew some serious shade from the broadcast's host.
