Sergeant I Z. Borquez RT @NBCLA: LA County Sheriff's detective Amber Leist, 41, saw a woman fall in a crosswalk and got out of her vehicle to help. On her way ba… 51 seconds ago Sergeant I Z. Borquez RT @NBCLA: WATCH LIVE: Procession honors LASD detective struck and killed by car. https://t.co/ZUSZBlvGeT https://t.co/vMuDlO5U12 2 minutes ago Eva Laveglia RT @Bamafanaticfan1: Off-duty sheriff's detective struck and killed in California after aiding elderly woman, police say https://t.co/Jzhb… 8 minutes ago L.A.Trial Attorneys All of us at Lawyers For The Injured send condolences to the the West Hollywood police department as they mourn the… https://t.co/uNXAgoKqh0 9 minutes ago Jeff Vaughn RT @CBSLA: Detective Amber Joy Leist, a 12-year veteran of the LA County Sheriff's Dept. was struck by a vehicle and killed at the intersec… 10 minutes ago KDKA An off-duty sheriff's detective was struck by a car and killed after she helped an elderly woman cross a street in… https://t.co/idDRvAYLVO 26 minutes ago dearappauthors RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Off-duty LA County sheriff's detective struck, killed by vehicle in Valley Village after helping transient cross street… 29 minutes ago