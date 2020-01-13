Global  

Oscars 2020

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
List of nominees
News video: Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees?

Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees? 01:59

 Here is a look at the 2020 Oscars nominations for the top awards. Sir Sam Mendes, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Florence Pugh are among the British Oscar nominees, while Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker leads the way with 11 nods.

2020 Oscars: All the Records and Feats Achieved With the Announcement of Nominations | THR News [Video]2020 Oscars: All the Records and Feats Achieved With the Announcement of Nominations | THR News

The nominations for the 2020 Oscars were announced early Monday morning, and with it we saw a number of feats achieved and records broken.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:43Published

2020 Oscar Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News [Video]2020 Oscar Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News

While a number of Hollywood stars and entertainment industry insiders are celebrating after nominations for the 2020 Oscars were announced on Monday morning, other high-profile hopefuls had a..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:00Published


Netflix had a dismal night at the Golden Globes, but could still win big at the Oscars

Netflix had a dismal night at the Golden Globes, but could still win big at the Oscars· Netflix took home only one movie award during Sunday's Golden Globes despite leading the nominations. · But its Oscar contenders this year, from "The...
Business Insider

8 comic-book movies that have broken through at the Oscars, including 'Joker' and 'Black Panther'

8 comic-book movies that have broken through at the Oscars, including 'Joker' and 'Black Panther'· "Joker" landed the most Oscar nominations of any movie on Monday with 11, including best picture. · It comes a year after "Black Panther" became the first...
Business Insider

