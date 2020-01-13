Global  

Oscar nominations 2020: Who got snubbed?

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
It’s Oscar-nomination morning. That means devoting a bit of time to that most delightful Oscars tradition: complaining about the snubs.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Oscar voters snub J.Lo, Adam Sandler and De Niro

Oscar voters snub J.Lo, Adam Sandler and De Niro 01:51

 Veteran actor Antonio Banderas lands his first nomination for the film "Pain and Glory."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oscar Surprise: Voters Pass Over Big Names [Video]Oscar Surprise: Voters Pass Over Big Names

Oscar voters passed over big names including Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy and Robert De Niro. Many were surprised by the first Academy Award nomination to actor Antonio Banderas. Reuters reports his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

2020 Oscar Snubs, Queen Elizabeth Weighs In on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | THR News [Video]2020 Oscar Snubs, Queen Elizabeth Weighs In on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | THR News

Oscar nominations are in, and Queen Elizabeth shows her support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Here are all the top news stories you need to know about for Monday, January 13th.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A chart of Netflix's Oscar nominations each year since 2014 shows how it's taken the movie business by storm

A chart of Netflix's Oscar nominations each year since 2014 shows how it's taken the movie business by storm· Netflix scored its first Oscar nomination in 2014 for best documentary feature for "The Square." · Six years later, it's scored 24 nominations in 2020, more...
Business Insider Also reported by •bizjournalsBollywood LifeNPRSFGate

Déja vu: 2020 Oscar nominations ignore female directors once again

Only five women in history have been nominated for the director Oscar. Greta Gerwig was the most recent with "Lady Bird" in 2017, and she was seen as the most...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Business InsiderbizjournalsBollywood LifeNPRUSATODAY.comSFGate

