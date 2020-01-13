Global  

Badminton World No 1 Kento Momota Hurt in Malaysia Crash: Report

Monday, 13 January 2020
Badminton World No 1 Kento Momota Hurt in Malaysia Crash: ReportBadminton world No 1 Kento Momota was among four people lightly injured in a crash in Malaysia on Monday which left their driver dead, reports said, hours after he won the Malaysia Masters tournament. The accident happened...
Recent related news from verified sources

Badminton world No.1 Momota injured in crash in Malaysia, driver killed

Badminton world number one Kento Momota was injured in a pre-dawn vehicle collision in Malaysia on Monday, just hours after he secured his first victory of the...
Reuters India

World No. 1 Momota to face Axelsen in Malaysia Masters final

World number one Kento Momota is through to the badminton Malaysia Masters final after defeating homegrown hopeful Lee Zii Jia 21-10, 21-19 on Saturday. Momota...
Japan Today


