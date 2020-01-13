Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Lizzo talks body positivity after Jillian Michaels criticism: 'I love myself'

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Lizzo appeared an Australian talk show program to spread messages on body positivity and loving yourself after Jillian Michaels criticized the singer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jillian Michaels slammed for body shaming Lizzo

Jillian Michaels slammed for body shaming Lizzo 01:24

 In a new interview, the 'Biggest Loser' trainer said people should be celebrating the singer's music, not her appearance.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jillian Michaels Slammed For Lizzo Comments [Video]Jillian Michaels Slammed For Lizzo Comments

Lizzo&apos;s body positivity is an issue for Jillian Michaels, according to CNN.com.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published

Jillian Michaels Slammed for Body Shaming Lizzo [Video]Jillian Michaels Slammed for Body Shaming Lizzo

Jillian Michaels Slammed for Body Shaming Lizzo. In a new interview, the 'Biggest Loser' trainer said people should be celebrating the singer's music, not her appearance. Why are we celebrating her..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Biggest Loser host is now a just a loser after ‘fatphobic’ policing of Lizzo’s body

The Biggest Loser‘s Jillian Michaels is now officially the biggest loser after she decided to say that our lord and saviour Lizzo’s body should not be...
PinkNews

Jillian Michaels Shares Controversial Thoughts About Lizzo: 'Why Are We Celebrating Her Body?'

Jillian Michaels is getting some backlash for her thoughts on Lizzo. The 45-year-old personal trainer and businesswoman made an appearance on AM2DM by BuzzFeed...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.comE! OnlineThe WrapTMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4MIN_name

Виктор Фомин I just posted "Lizzo talks body positivity after Jillian Michaels criticism: 'I love myself'" on Reddit https://t.co/0y8RBQSOF4 22 minutes ago

ShavetteDC

Shavette Campbell RT @SylviaObell: In my very FIRST COVER STORY I had the girl talk session of my dreams with @LIZZO for @Essence. We discussed the cultural… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.