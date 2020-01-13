Queen’s summit: Key questions on Prince Harry’s future
Monday, 13 January 2020 () LONDON (AP) — The crisis gripping Britain’s royal family over Prince Harry’s plan to step down from royal duties moves to Queen Elizabeth II’s rural retreat in eastern England Monday afternoon. The 93-year-old monarch has summoned Prince Charles, heir to the throne, and his sons, princes William and Harry, to Sandringham House to thrash out […]
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future following crisis talks involving the most senior members of the royal family. Lisa Bernhard has more.