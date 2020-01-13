Global  

Cory Booker drops out of the presidential race

euronews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
News video: Cory Booker Drops Out Of The Presidential Race

Cory Booker Drops Out Of The Presidential Race 00:43

 Booker said his campaign had reached the point where it needs &quot;more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win.&quot;

Cory Booker ends presidential campaign [Video]Cory Booker ends presidential campaign

Cory Booker announced that he's suspending his campaign. In an email to supporters, the New Jersey senator wrote he doesn't have the money to build a campaign that can win.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:21Published

New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race [Video]New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race

Booker says he does not have the money to build a campaign to win.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:43Published


US Senator Cory Booker quits presidential race

Washington, Jan 14 (IANS) US Senator Cory Booker has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, acknowledging that he has failed to build the support needed to...
Sify Also reported by •WorldNewsIndependentJust JaredMediaiteCBC.caSeattle TimesNYTimes.comNPRCBS NewsCBS 2USATODAY.comPolitico

Tweets about this

BethellMarilyn

Marilyn Bethell ❌🌟✨⭐️🙏🏾 RT @AndrewPollackFL: It’s past time ⁦@CoryBooker⁩ dropped out of the race. He should’ve fixed the failed city he was mayor of before tryin… 3 seconds ago

jason_b5

Jason B RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Sen. Booker says he is ending his presidential campaign. https://t.co/DhlTLnyqUy 16 seconds ago

Sensibiliy

K.DuVal Why Cory Booker’s Presidential Campaign Never Took Off https://t.co/r8L3ZnguLo via @intelligencer 31 seconds ago

denverpolitics

Denver Post Politics Cory Booker drops out of presidential race https://t.co/V1qgf77Oxd 1 minute ago

Bonniejones03

Meme03 RT @LisaMei62: Another one bites the dust. Nervous about those Jussie Smollett emails being examined by investigators perhaps? https://t.c… 1 minute ago

Caylon72

Cindy Rella RT @ReallyKW: Cory Booker drops out of 2020 presidential race https://t.co/RUMPPxBjAK 2 minutes ago

Lisa488560421

LG RT @mgrant76308: BREAKING: Cory Booker has dropped out of the Democrat Party primary. https://t.co/xFadxALfDF 2 minutes ago

thespot

The Spot Cory Booker drops out of presidential race https://t.co/yQtJycb3SB 2 minutes ago

