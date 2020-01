Cory Booker drops out of the presidential race

Marilyn Bethell ❌🌟✨⭐️🙏🏾 RT @AndrewPollackFL: It’s past time ⁦@CoryBooker⁩ dropped out of the race. He should’ve fixed the failed city he was mayor of before tryin… 3 seconds ago

Jason B RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Sen. Booker says he is ending his presidential campaign. https://t.co/DhlTLnyqUy 16 seconds ago

K.DuVal Why Cory Booker’s Presidential Campaign Never Took Off https://t.co/r8L3ZnguLo via @intelligencer 31 seconds ago

Denver Post Politics Cory Booker drops out of presidential race https://t.co/V1qgf77Oxd 1 minute ago

Meme03 RT @LisaMei62: Another one bites the dust. Nervous about those Jussie Smollett emails being examined by investigators perhaps? https://t.c… 1 minute ago

Cindy Rella RT @ReallyKW: Cory Booker drops out of 2020 presidential race https://t.co/RUMPPxBjAK 2 minutes ago

LG RT @mgrant76308: BREAKING: Cory Booker has dropped out of the Democrat Party primary. https://t.co/xFadxALfDF 2 minutes ago