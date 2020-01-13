‘I just want to win’: Will Seahawks find a way to keep free agent Jadeveon Clowney in Seattle?

Jadeveon Clowney's helmet-to-helmet hit on the Eagles' Carson Wentz on Sunday drew national attention. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't think it was worth...

Seahawks' Clowney on future: 'I just want to win' Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he let it be known he is looking for one thing in a new...

Reuters 1 hour ago Also reported by • ESPN

