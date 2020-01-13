‘I just want to win’: Will Seahawks find a way to keep free agent Jadeveon Clowney in Seattle?
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Clowney could command a $100-million contract as a free agent — the kind of deal Seahawks brass were disinclined to give to another edge rusher, Frank Clark, before they traded Clark to Kansas City last spring.
Carson Wentz Praised for Reporting Concussion. Wentz was knocked out of Sunday's playoff game after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Seattle's Jadeveon Clowney. The Eagles' quarterback reported concussion systems on the sideline and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. The NFL's chief medical...