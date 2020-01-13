Global  

Democrat Cory Booker drops out of 2020 presidential race

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
U.S. Senator Cory Booker, an African-American candidate who had recently bemoaned the increasingly lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field, on Monday said he was ending his White House campaign.
News video: NJ Sen. Cory Booker Suspends Presidential Bid

NJ Sen. Cory Booker Suspends Presidential Bid 00:47

 The former Newark mayor says his presidential campaign did not have funds to scale campaign further. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

'It's with a full heart that I share this news': Cory Booker drops out of 2020 race

The senator from New Jersey made his announcement in an email to supporters Monday.
USATODAY.com

Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Cory Booker dropped out of the presidential race Monday, ending a campaign whose message of unity and love failed to resonate...
Seattle Times


