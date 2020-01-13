Global  

Panelist Abby Huntsman says she’s leaving ‘The View’

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Abby Huntsman, a panelist on ABC’s daytime talk show “The View,” said Monday she’s leaving to help run her father’s campaign for governor of Utah and spend more time with her family. Huntsman joined the show in September 2018 and her departure will leave Meghan McCain as the show’s only real […]
