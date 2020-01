Queen agrees "period of transition" in which Harry and Meghan will spend time in Canada and UK - statement



Recent related videos from verified sources 2020 Oscar Snubs, Queen Elizabeth Weighs In on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | THR News Oscar nominations are in, and Queen Elizabeth shows her support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Here are all the top news stories you need to know about for Monday, January 13th. Credit: THR News Duration: 04:26Published 4 hours ago British Queen: "Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing" Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The couple wishes for a more independent future, reports Business INsider. THis is following crisis.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Queen Elizabeth II agrees to 'period of transition' for Harry, Meghan London [UK], Jan 13 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth II announced on Monday that the Royal Family is entirely supportive of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's "desire...

Sify 10 hours ago



UK Queen to meet Prince Harry, Meghan Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, his brother William, the Duke of Cambridge, and their father Charles, the Prince of Wales, have all been invited to the...

WorldNews 23 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this