Police responding to active shooting report near school

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are responding to a report of an active shooter near a school in Henrico County. A tweet from Henrico County police advises people to avoid the area. No other details were immediately available. It’s unknown if there are any injuries.
