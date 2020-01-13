Global  

Trump authorized Soleimani's killing 7 months ago, with conditions

Monday, 13 January 2020
Trump authorized Soleimani's killing 7 months ago, with conditionsPresident Donald Trump authorized the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani seven months ago if Iran's increased aggression resulted in the death of an American, according to five...
 Current and former senior administration officials tell NBC President Trump authorized Soleimani&apos;s death months ago.

