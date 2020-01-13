Global  

Queen Elizabeth II agrees period of transition for Prince Harry, Meghan

Hindu Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
A statement issued by the Palace stated that the details of Harry and Meghan’s future roles will be fleshed out over time.
News video: Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone 01:52

 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future following crisis talks involving the most senior members of the royal family. Lisa Bernhard has more.

2020 Oscar Snubs, Queen Elizabeth Weighs In on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | THR News [Video]2020 Oscar Snubs, Queen Elizabeth Weighs In on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | THR News

Oscar nominations are in, and Queen Elizabeth shows her support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Here are all the top news stories you need to know about for Monday, January 13th.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:26Published

British Queen: 'Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing' [Video]British Queen: "Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing"

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The couple wishes for a more independent future, reports Business INsider. THis is following crisis..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth's statement on future of Prince Harry and Meghan

The following is the full text of Queen Elizabeth's statement following discussions within the royal family on future arrangements for Prince Harry and his wife...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.caJust JaredNew Zealand HeraldDeutsche WelleNewsyCBS NewsWorldNewsE! OnlineReuters IndiaNewsday

Independence Day: UK's queen agrees grandson Harry, wife Meghan can exit senior royal role

Queen Elizabeth has reluctantly agreed to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's wish for a more independent future after the British royal family held...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsChicago S-TJust JaredReuters India

